1 Share EMAIL PRINT NTSE Exam For Class 10 Students Tomorrow; Know Last Minute Exam Tips New Delhi: National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for class 10 students will be held tomorrow. The admit cards for NTSE 2017 exam have been made available on the official websites of concerned state education boards or councils. Candidates who had applied for the exam can now download their



The NTSE 2017 exam consists of a Mental Ability Test consisting of 50 questions, Language Comprehensive Test consisting of 50 questions, and Scholastic Aptitude Test consisting of 100 questions. Each question in this NTSE exam will carry one mark. Language Comprehension Test will have questions in either in vernacular language or English. The Scholastic Aptitude Test will have 40 questions from Social Science, 40 questions from Science, and 20 questions from Mathematics.

1. You should be able to chart an exam strategy that can help you to solve the paper without wasting a minute. Follow an order depending on your strengths and weaknesses. Attempt the paper in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable.



2. If you are still in the revision process, go through your class 10 syllabus thoroughly.



3. Now, at the last moment, don't try to learn anything new. Reading or learning new things right row, at the last moments of preparation will create confusion. Now the strategy must be, revision or no new things.



4. A sound mind for attending the exam is very important. So, it is advised to the students to have good sleep before going to the exam. Now, take a good sound sleep before the exam night.



5. Try to attend all the questions. There will be no negative questions in the NTSE stage 1.



6. If you are still working or practicing for the exam, try to work with sample papers of previous years. Practicing with sample papers will be help you to check your accuracy levels while attending the questions.



All the best for your NTSE exam!



