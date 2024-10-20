NTPC Limited Hiring For Junior Executive Positions, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

NTPC Limited Recruitment 2024: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is currently accepting applications for junior executive positions. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is October 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 positions. Selected candidates will initially be engaged for one year, with the possibility of extension based on performance and organisational needs.

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold a BSc in Agricultural Science from an accredited institution. The role includes managing biomass and waste, exploring alternative uses, and raising awareness among farmers and the public.

Salary:

Junior executives will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 40,000. In addition, company-provided accommodation or HRA, medical benefits for self, spouse, two children, and dependent parents are offered.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for applicants is 27 years.



NTPC recruitment 2024: Important instructions