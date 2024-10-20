Advertisement

NTPC Limited Hiring For Junior Executive Positions, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

NTPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Junior executives will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 40,000. In addition, company-provided accommodation or HRA, medical benefits for self, spouse, two children, and dependent parents are offered.

NTPC Limited Recruitment 2024: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is currently accepting applications for junior executive positions. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is October 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 positions. Selected candidates will initially be engaged for one year, with the possibility of extension based on performance and organisational needs.

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold a BSc in Agricultural Science from an accredited institution. The role includes managing biomass and waste, exploring alternative uses, and raising awareness among farmers and the public.

Salary:
Age Limit:

NTPC recruitment 2024: Important instructions 

  • Candidates must have a minimum of 40% marks in their BSc degree. However, there is no minimum mark requirement for SC, ST, and PwD candidates; they are eligible with just passing marks.
  • The cut-off date for determining age and qualification is October 28, the application submission deadline.
  • Age relaxation is offered: 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for PwBD candidates. Ex-servicemen will receive age relaxation as per government rules.
  • NTPC may conduct an online screening test, followed by interviews, to select candidates. The number of vacancies may be adjusted.
  • Junior Executives will be assigned fieldwork at various NTPC locations, including stations, projects, JVs, subsidiaries, and offices, as per organisational requirements.
NTPC Limited Recruitment 2024, NTPC Recruitment 2024, NTPC Jobs
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com