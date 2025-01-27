NTPC Hiring For Senior Executive Positions, Monthly Salary Rs 1 Lakh, Check Details

NTPC Recruitment 2025: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced a new opportunity for government job aspirants. Applications are invited for the post of senior executive (commercial). The online application process started on January 21, and eligible candidates can apply until February 4, via the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill eight positions within the company.

Vacancy Details

NTPC is hiring Senior Executives for its Commercial function. Candidates can check the detailed vacancy notification on the official website for more information.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a BE/BTech degree with at least 60% marks from a recognised university. Candidates with a PGDM/MBA qualification are also eligible.

Work Experience:

A minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience is required.

Additional details can be found in the official notification.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for applicants is 38 years. However, reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per government norms.

Salary and Tenure

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

The appointment will be on a fixed term of 3 years, extendable by 2 years based on performance.

Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

SC/ST, PwBD, ExSM, and female candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. For further details, visit the NTPC careers page.