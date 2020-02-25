JNU Entrance Exam Details To Be Announced Next Week

JNUEE is scheduled to be held from May 11 to May 14.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) would announce the entrance exam details of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on March 2. The entrance exam, which is also known as the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) is scheduled for May 11-14. The detailed notification for JNUEE will be available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Registration window will remain open till March 31.

This is the second year NTA will be conducting entrance exam for admission to courses offered by JNU. Until 2018, the JNUEE was conducted by the university.

NTA would also conduct the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) on behalf of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for 54 participating Universities for admitting students to M.Sc. Page Biotechnology, M. Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology, M. VSc. and M. Tech. Biotechnology. Earlier JNU conducted the exam.

While selection to all the courses in JNU will be through the NTA score, for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D course the merit will be decided on the basis of computer based test (70% weightage) and viva (30% weightage).

The entrance exam for Delhi University will be held from June 2 to June 9. Registrations for the exam will begin on April 2.

Click here for more Education News