NEET Candidates Can Now Change Exam City In Application Forms

Candidates who have applied for the national medical entrance exam, NEET, can now change the exam city in the application form. Exam agency, NTA, has expanded the scope of editing application forms in which it has allowed candidates to edit the choice of cities for centre.

The option to change exam city will be open till April 14.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted about this.

NEET(UG)-2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in the application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres.

"The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates in order of choice now opted by them in their application form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of centre shall be final," said Vineet Joshi, Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA will charge additional amount for changing the exam city. The amount can be paid through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ Paytm.

NTA has also allowed JEE Main candidates to change the exam city.

The decision to change exam city came after students requested the NTA to allow them to change exam city due to the hardships faced due to COVID-19 pandemic.

