NTA NCET 2023 Result Declared: Steps To Download

NTA NCET was conducted on August 9 in 127 cities across India.

The National Testing Agency has declared the result of the National Common Entrance Test. Candidates who registered and appeared for the NTA NCET 2023 can check and download their results on the official website: ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Steps to download the result:

Go to the official website of NTA NCET: ncet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on sign-in Enter the required details The result for NTA NCET will be displayed on your screen Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The NCET was organised for students seeking admission to the Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected central or state institutes like as IITs, RIEs, NITs, and government colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

This year, it was conducted on August 9 in 127 cities across India in 13 mediums in a computer-based test. The medium of the test was Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. A total of 16,004 candidates applied for the test and 42 universities participated in the same. According to the NTA, there were 63 question papers with 45,875 questions in total.

"The results of candidates have also been shared with the Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details," the agency mentioned in a press release.