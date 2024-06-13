NCET 2024: National Common Entrance Test Rescheduled, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 due to technical reasons. The exam was initially set for June 12, 2024 from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, it could not be held at all centres due to technical glitches.

NTA will soon announce the new dates for the NCET 2024 exams.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "Unfortunately, due to technical reasons, the examination, which had commenced at some centres, could not be initiated at all examination centres. As a result, the examination has been postponed. A new date for the NCET 2024 will be announced soon through the official NCET portal."

The NCET 2024, designed for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the academic session 2024-25, covered a total of 66 subjects. These comprised 38 languages, 26 domain subjects, one general test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate was required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

Around 40,233 candidates registered for the NCET 2024. According to biometric registration data, approximately 29,000 candidates appeared for the examination at 292 centres located in about 160 cities across the country.