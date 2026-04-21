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NTA National Teachers Eligibility Test City Slip Released, Download Directly Here

NTA NTET City Slip 2026: NTA has released the city intimation slip for the NTET exam scheduled on April 28, 2026, available on the official NTA website.

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NTA National Teachers Eligibility Test City Slip Released, Download Directly Here
NTET City Slip Out, Admit Card Shortly, Download Link Here

NTET City Slip Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET), scheduled to be held on April 28, 2026. Candidates who had applied for the examination can now check and download their exam city details on the official website of the agency at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

The examination will be held in computer-based mode for a duration of two hours.

How To Download NTET City Slip?

  • Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.
  • On the homepage, click on "Advance City Intimation For NTET 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" section.
  • Enter your application number and password and click on "Submit".
  • Your city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

NTA has reminded candidates that this is not the admit card and it will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

The online application process ran from March 11 to April 2, and corrections in the application form were invited between April 8 and April 9.

The National Teachers' Eligibility Test is conducted for each discipline of Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani under the Indian Systems of Medicine & Homoeopathy for postgraduates who wish to take up the teaching profession.

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