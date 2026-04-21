JEE Main Result 2026: How JEE Advanced Cut-Off Changed From Last Year?

JEE Main Cut-Off 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results, along with the category-wise cut-off required to qualify for JEE Advanced. A total of 2,50,272 candidates have made it to the next stage this year.

When compared to 2025, the cut-off percentiles show only marginal shifts across most categories, indicating a relatively stable trend in qualifying thresholds.

For the unreserved (UR-ALL) category, the cut-off has slightly increased this year. In 2025, candidates needed a percentile of 93.1023262, while in 2026 it has gone up to 93.4123549. This suggests a minor rise in competition at the top level.

A similar upward trend is visible in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. The cut-off has moved from 80.3830119 last year to 82.4164528 this year, reflecting a noticeable increase.

For Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, the cut-off has also edged higher-from 79.4313582 in 2025 to 80.9232583 in 2026.

In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, the qualifying percentile has risen from 61.1526933 last year to 63.9172792 this year. Meanwhile, the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category has seen one of the more significant jumps, with the cut-off increasing from 47.9026465 to 52.0174712.

The Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, however, continues to have a wide percentile range, with only slight variation compared to last year. The minimum qualifying percentile has slightly dropped from 0.0079349 in 2025 to 0.0023186 in 2026.

Overall, the data suggests that cut-offs across categories have generally increased in 2026, pointing to either a more competitive pool of candidates or improved performance levels. However, the changes are not drastic, and the overall pattern remains consistent with previous years.

JEE Main 2026 Cut-Off

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 17.