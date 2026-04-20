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JEE Main Result Download Link Unresponsive Amid Lakhs Of Aspirants Logging In For Session 2 Scorecards

With the result download window unresponsive, BE/BTech aspirants are eagerly waiting for their JEE Advanced 2026 qualification and ranking.

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JEE Main Result Download Link Unresponsive Amid Lakhs Of Aspirants Logging In For Session 2 Scorecards
Approximately, 11.06 lakh candidates have registered within India for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

JEE Main Result 2026 OUT: The National testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 results today on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. With lakhs of Engineering aspirants logging in to the result download window, the JEE Main website has become unresponsive. Approximately, 11.06 lakh candidates have registered within India for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Students took to social media platforms, storming the comment section with anger and frustration. A user on X claimed that she has been trying to log in to the result download window for the last 40 minutes. 

The NTA published the final answer key PDF today on the JEE Main's official website. The NTA on its offical X handle announced the release of the final answer key for the BE/BTech paper.

The NTA conducted Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026 from April 2 to 8, at 566 centres located in 304 cities within India and 14 cities abroad. The final result announcement of the JEE Main 2026 comprises the NTA scores and rank of all candidates who appeared in Session 1 and Session 2. With the result download window unresponsive, BE/BTech aspirants are eagerly waiting for their JEE Advanced 2026 qualification and ranking.

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