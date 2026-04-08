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NTA Issues Advisory On Photo Mismatch For CUET (UG) 2026 Candidates

NTA found photo mismatches for CUET UG 2026 candidates and requires identity verification to resolve discrepancies.

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NTA Issues Advisory On Photo Mismatch For CUET (UG) 2026 Candidates
NTA Addresses Photo Discrepancies For CUET UG 2026 Candidates
  • NTA reported photo mismatches for CUET UG 2026 identity verification concerns
  • CUET UG 2026 exam scheduled from May 11 to May 31, 2026
  • Candidates must upload attested certificate with recent photo by April 10, 2026
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for discrepancies in candidate photographs for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET (UG) 2026.

According to the notice, the CUET (UG) 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The application process was carried out between January 3 and February 4, 2026, with a correction window open from February 23 to 26.

During verification, the NTA observed that some candidates submitted identity proofs other than Aadhaar and in several cases, the live photographs captured during the application process did not match the images available in official UIDAI records. This mismatch has raised concerns over identity verification.

To address this issue, the agency has provided affected candidates with an opportunity to verify their identity.

Candidates must upload a signed and attested certificate along with a recent photograph. This certificate must be verified by their school or college principal, headmaster, or, if unavailable, a Class-I Gazetted Officer such as a Tehsildar, SDM, or District Magistrate. For NRI candidates, certification from an Indian Embassy official is acceptable.

Candidates are required to upload the certificate in PDF format through a link sent to their registered email IDs between April 7 and April 10, 2026. Additionally, they must carry a printed copy of the same document to the examination center for physical verification on the day of the exam.

The NTA has urged candidates to regularly check its official website for updates and reach out to the help desk for any clarifications.

This move aims to ensure a fair and secure examination process while giving candidates a chance to rectify discrepancies without losing their opportunity to appear for CUET (UG) 2026.

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