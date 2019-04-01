ICAR's 24th Agriculture Entrance Test Details Out. NTA To Conduct Exam

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: Know How To Apply

For the All India Competitive Exam for Agriculture Admission, online registration has begun. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam on behalf of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The exam will be held on July 1. NTA will conduct the exam based on the scores of which ICAR will admit students to various UG and PG programmes. Through the NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 scores students will be awarded the JRF, SRF in various agricultural universities.

Application Form

Registration link has not been activated yet. Candidates are suggested to refer to ntaicar.nic.in for details in this regard. The last date for submission of applications is April 30. Admit cards for the exam will be released on June 5.

NTA will release the result on July 17.

Through this exam, 15% of the total seats in agricultural universities will be filled. However for Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, National Dairy Research Institute, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University 100% of the seats will be filled through this exam. "Candidates qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of subject and the Agricultural University. There is no provision of direct nomination for admission through ICAR in any Bachelor degree programme without qualifying in ICAR-AIEEA (UG)," reads the exam notice.

This is the 24th admission entrance exam of ICAR. The exam will be conducted at 87 cities.

