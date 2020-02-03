NTA Revises Exam Calendar For Entrance Exams This Year

NTA has revised schedule for some entrance exams which will be held this year

National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised its examination calendar for 2020. The revised exam calendar is available on the Agency's official website, 'nta.ac.in'.

In the updated calendar, NTA has changed the schedule for certain exams, while completely removing the schedule for other exams.

The schedule for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) which was to be announced later, has been updated in the new schedule. The application process for AIAPGET 2020 exam will begin on April 1 and conclude on April 30, 2020. The exam will be held on May 29. Rest of the information will be released later.

The IGNOU OPENMAT exam for MBA, and B.Ed. entrance exam application was scheduled to start on January 31 according to the previous calendar but the schedule has been removed in the new calendar and will be intimated later.

Further, the application date for DU Entrance Test (DUET) which was to start on April 1 will now start on April 2. The downloading of admit cards has been shifted ahead from May 20 to May 15 in the new calendar.

NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2020

In the new exam calendar, NTA has also included dates for the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) Examination 2020 which is due to begin on February 16. The result for ARPIT exam 2020 will be announced on February 26, 2020.

NTA is a centralized exam conducting agency which holds entrance tests for most undergraduate professional programmes such as NEET and JEE, college admission exams such as JNUET and DUET and eligibility examinations such as CSIR-NET, and UGC NET.

Click here for more Education News