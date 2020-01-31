NTA To Announce AYUSH PG Entrance Test Details Later

Last year the exam was held on July 14, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made an announcement regarding All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). The exam was supposed to be notified on January 1 and the exam was to be held in April. NTA had notified these dates in the exam schedule released on August 21, 2019.

However the exam notification was not released on the above mentioned date.

NDTV tried to contact the agency for an update on the exam. However that did not elicit any response.

Now the agency has made changes to the exam schedule in which it says, the notification date, exam date, admit card releasing date for the AIAPGET will be notified later.

The NTA has been entrusted by the All India Institute of Ayurveda for conducting the AIAPGET, which is a single entrance examination for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses. It includes all India (open/other states) and state quota seats for admission to MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions & universities/ deemed universities across the country.

Candidates can refer the official website of the exam ntaaiapget.nic.in for details on All India AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy) Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020.

