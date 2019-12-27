AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test Notification On January 1

The exam will be held on April 29, 2020 and the result will be declared on May 10.

Details of the All India AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy) Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 would be announced on January 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the All India Institute of Ayurveda for conducting the AIAPGET, which is a single entrance examination for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses. It includes all India (open/other states) and state quota seats for admission to MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions & universities/ deemed universities across the country.

The exam will be held on April 29, 2020. Last year the exam was held on July 14, 2019. The exam will be a computer based test.

The exam results will be declared on May 10, 2020.

For all India central quota seats, counselling will be conducted by AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) constituted by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

For state quota seats, counselling authority of concerned state /UT/ universities/ deemed university /AYUSH colleges/ institutes will conduct counselling for admission based on rank, choice of subject and fulfillment of their eligibility criteria, guidelines, domicile criteria, applicable reservation policies etc.

Candidates can refer the official website of the exam ntaaiapget.nic.in for details on All India AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy) Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020.

