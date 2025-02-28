NTA Cancels CSIR NET December Exam In Assam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the exam of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 in Assam.

The exam scheduled for February 28, 2025 has been postponed in Assam Down Town University, Guwahati due to technical glitch. NTA has not yet announced the new date and time of the exam and it will be announced shortly.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "Due to technical glitch, the exam held in the subjects of Earth Sciences and Mathematical Sciences on 28.02.2025 (Shift-1 ONLY) at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, Assam stands cancelled. The new date, time, and Centre details will be communicated shortly."

We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

CSIR NET December 2024: Schedule

Mathematical Sciences: February 28, 2025

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences: February 28, 2025

Chemical Sciences: February 28, 2025

Life Sciences: March 1, 2025

Physical Sciences: March 2, 2025

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges.

