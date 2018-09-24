NSE-IPFT, IIM Bangalore Launch Platform For Investor Education

The Platform was jointly launched by Vikram Limaye of NSE and Prof. G. Raghuram

National Stock Exchange Limited Investor Protection Fund Trust (NSE IPFT) and IIM Bangalore (IIMB) jointly launched the Platform for Investor Education (PIE), at IIM Bangalore, here today. The launch of this unique platform is a result of synergy between NSE's Investor Protection Fund Trust (NSE IPFT) and IIM Bangalore's Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM).

NSE IPFT promotes research in the field of capital markets and carries out diverse activities in the area of investor education.

The Platform for Investor Education (PIE) was jointly launched by Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE and Prof G. Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore.

"This unique digital investor education and awareness offering reinforces our commitment to spreading capital market awareness in an easy to understand and simple to use format to public at large. Content is available on demand allowing investors to access whenever they have time and wherever they are located," Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE said while addressing the gathering of students and alumni of IIMB, professionals and academics.

"Top notch experts in the field will work in making the offering relevant for entire spectrum of investors from first time investors to experienced investors," he added.

Prof. S.G. Badrinath, Chair of the Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management at IIMB and the Canara Bank Chair in Banking and Finance at IIMB, said: "The Platform for Investor Education at IIMB will develop, disseminate and continually manage investor education content that is product neutral and demand driven. The material will incorporate the latest in digital technology".

According to a statement from IIMB, there are several unique features that can be attributed to the Platform for Investor Education:

First, IIMB's educational materials would be product-neutral, unlike many offered by the other financial services entities.

Second, the content would be developed by experienced faculty who are cognizant of financial literacy efforts and will reflect current developments in financial markets.

Third, the materials will incorporate the latest in animation and data visualization technology, and will be made available on multiple platforms to actively engage different cohorts of potential investors.

Fourth, the Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management aims to make this initiative much more than just large-scale online education, supplementing the videos with frequently updated web content as well as by conducting periodic investor forums at different locations.

"NSE has pioneered investor education programs that run through the length and the breadth of the country. Last year, NSE conducted over 2,400 investor seminars which were attended by more than one lakh and fifty thousand investors. In the current financial year NSE has plans to organize 2500 investor awareness programs covering more 500 districts across the nation," said the statement.

