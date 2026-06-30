Noida, Greater Noida Schools Revise Timings Amid Rising Heat, Check New Schedule

Due to the ongoing hot weather conditions, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) have revised the timings for students of Classes 1 to 8. The decision has been taken to protect students from extreme heat and ensure their safety during school hours.

As per the official order issued by the District Basic Education Officer (BSA), Gautam Buddh Nagar, the timing of schools has been changed with immediate effect. The revised school hours will now be from 7:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

The order stated that the change has been made considering the increasing temperature and heatwave-like conditions in the region. The aim is to reduce students' exposure to the harsh afternoon heat while travelling to and from school.

The notice, issued on June 29, 2026, has been sent to schools and education officials in the district. All schools have been directed to strictly follow the updated timings.

The order applies to students studying in primary and upper primary classes in the district. School authorities have been advised to make necessary arrangements according to the new schedule and ensure that students do not face any inconvenience.

The decision comes as temperatures continue to remain high across parts of Uttar Pradesh, with authorities taking steps to minimise health risks for children. Experts often advise avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours during extreme heat.

Parents have also been advised to ensure that children carry water bottles and follow necessary precautions while attending school.

The education department has asked schools to comply with the revised timing order until further instructions are issued. Any updates regarding changes in school timings will be communicated by the concerned authorities.