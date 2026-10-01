Amity University Confers Honorary Doctorate On Nobel Laureate Roger D Kornberg

Amity University in Uttar Pradesh's Noida conferred the Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa degree upon Nobel Laureate Professor Roger D Kornberg and an Honorary Professorship upon Professor Yahli Lorch, Professor (Research), Structural Biology, Stanford University School of Medicine, recognising their contributions to science, research, and education.

Professor Roger D Kornberg is a renowned American biochemist and the Winzer Professor of Medicine in the Department of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He was awarded the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his studies on the molecular basis of eukaryotic transcription, the process through which cells copy genetic information from DNA into RNA.

Accepting the honour, Professor Roger D Kornberg, Nobel Laureate and Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, said, "I am deeply honoured by this recognition bestowed upon me today by Amity University. Amity University has expanded opportunities for students in India and across the world. It is a privilege to be associated with an institution that places such strong emphasis on education, scientific research, and innovation. Innovation has two forms - discovery and its application for the benefit of mankind. Scientific discoveries such as the X-ray were made without keeping a solution in mind, yet they led to a solution. Therefore, a problem should be solved by curiosity; the solution will automatically follow."

Congratulating the distinguished scientists, Dr Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group, said, "At Amity, our mission is to create a world-class academic environment that encourages groundbreaking research, innovation, and nation-building through education. Professor Roger D Kornberg's Nobel Prize-winning research and Professor Yahli Lorch's contributions to structural biology represent the highest standards of scientific excellence. Recognising such eminent global scholars is a moment of great pride for the Amity fraternity, and it reinforces our commitment to making Amity a top global university and a leading global centre of knowledge and research."

Professor Yahli Lorch, Professor (Research), Structural Biology, Stanford University School of Medicine, said, "I am deeply honoured to receive an Honorary Professorship from Amity University Uttar Pradesh. Amity is among the top 3 per cent of institutions globally, and it will achieve greater milestones in the years ahead while making meaningful contributions to scientific advancement and global development."

Addressing the gathering, Dr Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for Amity University to honour distinguished academicians and scientists of the stature of Professor Roger D. Kornberg and Professor Yahli Lorch. Their exceptional contributions to scientific research and their commitment to advancing human knowledge exemplify the spirit of academic excellence that we strive to nurture at Amity."

He called upon students to take inspiration from Professor Kornberg, choose difficult problems without fear, never give up, and work hard to transform society.