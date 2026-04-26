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"No Exam Is More Important Than Your Life": NTA Issues Advisory Ahead Of Exams

NTA issued an advisory urging NEET aspirants to prioritize mental health over exams and seek help if stressed or anxious.

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"No Exam Is More Important Than Your Life": NTA Issues Advisory Ahead Of Exams
NTA Highlights Tele MANAS Helpline for NEET Students Facing Stress
  • The National Testing Agency issued a mental health advisory for NEET aspirants
  • NTA highlighted stress and anxiety faced by candidates preparing for the exam
  • Students are urged to seek immediate support if experiencing emotional distress
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released a public advisory addressing the mental health and well-being of NEET aspirants, emphasising that no examination is more important than a student's life.

In a message shared on X, the agency acknowledged the intense pressure faced by candidates preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance exam. It urged students experiencing stress, anxiety, or emotional distress to seek immediate support.

To assist students in need, the NTA highlighted the government's Tele-MANAS helpline, a 24×7 national mental health support service.

Aspirants can access free and confidential counseling in multiple languages by calling 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.

The agency reassured students that they are not alone and encouraged them to talk to someone and prioritize self-care. "Help is available. Take care of yourself. We believe in you," reads the message.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over student stress and mental health challenges linked to competitive examinations across the country.

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