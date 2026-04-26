"No Exam Is More Important Than Your Life": NTA Issues Advisory Ahead Of Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released a public advisory addressing the mental health and well-being of NEET aspirants, emphasising that no examination is more important than a student's life.

In a message shared on X, the agency acknowledged the intense pressure faced by candidates preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance exam. It urged students experiencing stress, anxiety, or emotional distress to seek immediate support.

Dear NEET Aspirants,



Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life.



If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, please reach out immediately to these official helplines:



Tele-MANAS (24×7 National Mental Health… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

To assist students in need, the NTA highlighted the government's Tele-MANAS helpline, a 24×7 national mental health support service.

Aspirants can access free and confidential counseling in multiple languages by calling 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.

The agency reassured students that they are not alone and encouraged them to talk to someone and prioritize self-care. "Help is available. Take care of yourself. We believe in you," reads the message.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over student stress and mental health challenges linked to competitive examinations across the country.