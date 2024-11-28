NMC Warns Students Seeking Admission In Foreign Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification alerting medical aspirants who are aspiring to take admission in foreign universities. Warning students to restrain from taking admission in medical colleges abroad that do not follow the curriculum, time frame and training in adherence to the NMC regulations, the commission said that any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in India.

ln case of disqualification, the sole responsibility would lie upon the candidate only, it added.

"lt has come to the notice of this Commission that in spite of Advisory and Alert issued by NMC, several Indian students are seeking admission to private medical colleges abroad which do not adhere to regulations laid by National Medical Commission and the institutes or universities abroad are following the curriculum, time frame and training imparted to the students are not in consonance with NMC regulations being followed in India. It has also come to the notice of this Commission that many students still taking admissions to such institutes/universities," read an official notification by the NMC.

National Medical Commission published Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) Regulations, 2021 in the official gazette of India vide notification dated 18.11.2021 wherein the terms of duration of the study, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship etc are prescribed. These conditions are mandatory for registration to practice allopathy in India.

In view of the above, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in India, are again advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL.