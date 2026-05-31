NMC Proposes Extension Of MBBS Completion Period To 10 Years

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a draft notification proposing a change in the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed extending the maximum duration for completing the MBBS course from nine years to ten years. The proposed amendment, issued through a draft notification, would allow students an additional year to complete their medical education, including the compulsory rotating internship.

According to a draft notification proposing a change in the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, MBBS students will be allowed up to 10 years to complete their undergraduate medical course, including the compulsory rotating internship. At present, students must complete the course within 9 years from the date of admission.

The draft notification also states that the existing rule allowing a maximum of four attempts to clear the First Professional MBBS examination will remain unchanged.

Read official Notice Here

The NMC has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders before finalising the amendment. The proposal will be considered after the completion of the public consultation period.

The proposed amendment revises Clause 21 of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. While the cap of four attempts for clearing the First Professional MBBS examination remains unchanged, the NMC has suggested increasing the overall time limit for completing the MBBS programme from nine years to ten years.

The revised duration will include the mandatory Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), providing students with additional flexibility to complete their medical education. If approved, the amendment will provide MBBS students with an additional year to complete their medical education and internship.