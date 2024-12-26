NMC Intimates About Opening Of X Account For Authentic Information

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification mentioning about the opening of the official X account of the commission. Students, teachers and other stakeholders can visit the social media account X '@NMC_BHARAT' for authentic information and updates from the NMC. The commission will upload circular, notices and other information on this handle.

An official announcement by the NMC reads, “All the medical colleges/institutes and Medical Fraternities are intimated that NMC has opened account on X (Twitter). The address of the NMC account is @NMC_BHARAT. NMC will upload circulars, notices and other information on the aforesaid account on the social media platform in addition to the existing NMC website.”

In order to have the faster and better genuine information, updates, all the stakeholders are advised to follow NMC X account as early as possible. All the stakeholders may note that for the authentic information/updates, they may refer to X (Twitter) and NMC Website (www.nmc.org.in) only.”

Currently, the NMC updates information on the official website, while there was no official handle of X.

Earlier, the medical body had warned medical aspirants about fake notices that are released in the name of NMC. Cautioning medical students about such notices, NMC noted that any such communication will be applicable only if it is released formally on the official website of the and Twitter handle of NMC. The commission added that it will not vouch for authenticity of any such letter, communication circulating in social media.

NMC trusts that all concerned will cooperate fully in ensuring that official channels are used for communication and that NMC's standards are upheld, it added.