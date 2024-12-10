NMC Directs Medical Colleges To Implement Measures For Curbing Ragging At Campus

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification highlighting the urgent need for implementing stringent anti-ragging measures at medical colleges. The need for implementing the measures is taken after the tragic event that took place at GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Dharpur, involving the death of an 18-year-old first-year MBBS student. This incident has not only attracted significant attention from the media but also been reported to the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline.



Noting that the NMC continues to receive numerous complaints regarding ragging in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) colleges, the commission has urged all medical colleges and institutions to implement robust anti-ragging mechanisms as mentioned in the Regulations 2021.



The official notification by NMC reads, "These complaints include cases of mental harassment and even instances leading to suicide. Reports are received through the NMC's Anti-Ragging Cell, the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline, and social and print media. Commonly reported acts include disorderly conduct, teasing, coercion, and undisciplined activities. The NMC engages regularly with medical institutions through video conferences to address these concerns."

The following are the mechanisms as outlined in Regulations 2021:

Constitute and activate Anti-Ragging Squads to monitor and identify ragging activities.

Ensure widespread awareness among faculty, staff and students about anti-ragging policies.

Submit annual Anti-Ragging Reports in a timely manner.

Establish a safe and conducive learning environment, free from any form of harassment.



NMC asked the medical colleges to implement the above mentioned regulations and noted that non-compliance of these regulations will be dealt with strictly, as per the provisions of the Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions Regulations, 2021.

