NMC Adds 10,650 New UG Medical Seats, Receives Proposal For 3,500 PG Seats

NMC New MBBS Seats 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the addition of 10,650 new MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges in India for the academic year 2025-26. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment made on Independence Day 2024 to establish 75,000 new medical seats over a span of five years. Consequently, this raises the total from 1,17,750 in the academic year 2024-25 to 1,37,600 in 2025-26.

The NMC has also received proposals for 3,500 new and renewed seats for postgraduate courses, bringing the total number of seats this year to 67,000, as reported by PTI. The overall increase in both undergraduate and postgraduate seats this year will amount to around 15,000.

Number of New Seats Approved Across The State:

150 new seats have been approved in West Bengal for the A.Y. 2025-26 and 100 new seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will each add 50 new seats.

Jammu and Kashmir to add 50 new seats, Madhya Pradesh to add 50 and Jharkhand 100 and more seats have been approved across the country.

UG and PG Counselling Process:

The process of seat allotment for round 3 of NEET UG counselling is currently in progress, and the results were declared on October 18 according to the official schedule, after which the reporting for college admissions began.

Registration for round 1 of NEET PG counselling started on October 18, 2025, and the counselling schedule is expected to be released soon.