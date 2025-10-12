NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9,075 New Seats, Approves New Medical Colleges Across Country

NEET UG New Seats 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has updated the NEET UG seat matrix, adding 9,075 new seats across 812 medical colleges in India for the academic year 2025-26. With this revision, the total number of MBBS seats has increased from 1,17,750 (A.Y. 2024-25) to 1,26,600 (A.Y. 2025-26). This expansion will benefit students awaiting counselling by improving their chances of securing admission in preferred colleges. The updated seat matrix is available on the official NMC website - nmc.org.in. However, 456 seats have been reduced due to various reasons.

NEET UG Counselling: New Medical Colleges and Seat Additions

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal:

Two new medical colleges have been approved in West Bengal - Raniganj Institute of Medical Science (100 seats) and PKG Medical Science (50 seats). In Uttar Pradesh, the Autonomous State Medical College (Government) will soon be inaugurated with 100 seats starting A.Y. 2025-26.

Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan:

Takshashila Medical College, Villupuram (private) will add 50 seats. In Rajasthan, ESIC Medical College and Hospital and Arya Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Omaxe City will add 50 seats each, under government and private categories respectively.

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand & Jammu and Kashmir:

M.P.'s ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Indore will add 50 seats, while Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital, Seraikala (Jharkhand) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (J&K) will add 100 and 50 seats respectively.

Haryana and Bihar:

In Haryana, Pt. Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyawan Medical College, Koriawas will each add 100 seats. Similarly, Bihar's Mahabodhi Medical College and Hospital and Shyamlal Chandrashekhar Medical College and S.P.N.M. Hospital will each add 100 seats.

Andhra Pradesh:

Anna Gowri Medical College and Hospital will add 150 seats as a private institution.

NMC Updated NEET UG Matrix: How To Download New Seat Matrix?

Visit the official website of the commission - nmc.org.in.

On the homepage, click on "MBBS Seat Matrix as on Oct 10" under the "What's New" section.

The updated seat matrix will be automatically downloaded.

Save the matrix for future reference.

The updated seat matrix does not include the expansion of medical seats in AIIMS and JIPMER.