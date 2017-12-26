NMAT By GMAC 2017: Registration Increases By 7%, More Than 88 Thousand Students Apply The NMAT by GMAC exam witnessed a significant growth of 7% in registrations for 2017 over 2016.

87 Shares EMAIL PRINT NMAT 2017: Registration Increases By 7%, More Than 88 Thousand Apply New Delhi: Successfully completing the three years of registrations today, the NMAT by GMAC exam witnessed a significant growth of 7% in registrations for 2017 over 2016. With the retake, total registrations closed at 88,454 in 2017 compared to 82,928 last year. Registration window for the exam was open from July 4, 2017 till October 14, 2017. The exam was delivered between October 5 to December 18, 2017, and results are now expected in the third week of January 2018.



Since the takeover by GMAC, several unique new features have been added to the exam y-o-y. Features like multiple login methods, additional payment options, new international and regional test centers have all aided candidates to opt for the NMAT by GMAC exam to achieve career of their dreams. The surge in registrations numbers highlights that NMAT by GMAC continues to be one of the most popular & candidate friendly exam for aspiring MBA students wanting to pursue management education from top educational institutions in the country.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vikram Shah, Director - Product Management, GMAC said, "In the past 3 years, GMAC has strived to enhance the test taking experience of the candidates and continued the efforts to help NMAT by GMAC accepting schools attract the right talent in their classrooms. In 2017, we have expanded the NMAT by GMAC test center network by 100% from 24 cities to 48 cities and additionally opened testing internationally in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. We believe that the additional benefits offered to candidates on the official prep have boosted candidate's confidence. We continue to see the most diverse set of diversity in our test taking population with 40% women and 47% non-engineering candidates registered for the NMAT by GMAC in 2017".



Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, GMAC, South Asia added, "This year we are witnessing a much stronger preference for the NMAT by GMAC exam by the business schools accepting the exam. Large candidate pool to choose from, diversity in gender and stream of education are some of the factors that's driving this preference. We also saw a quantum jump in the final admits coming through the NMAT by GMAC exam in various business schools. The growth in the registrations is a testimony of GMAC's commitment to bringing in global best practices in testing to India. The NMAT by GMAC exam has been and will continue to be a symbol of quality - enabling test takers to access graduate management education and a career of choice, while providing schools access to top talent."



The launch of new test prep material along with the opening of 58 NMAT by GMAC test centers in 44 cities in India and 4 international cities have increased the accessibility of the exam to the candidates.



Conducted by GMAC, the NMAT by GMAT exam is accepted by 18 leading institutions in India namely SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad; Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; MISB Bocconi, Mumbai; ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; Alliance University, Bangalore; BSE Institute Limited; Amity University, Delhi NCR; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad.



Click here for more



Successfully completing the three years of registrations today, the NMAT by GMAC exam witnessed a significant growth of 7% in registrations for 2017 over 2016. With the retake, total registrations closed at 88,454 in 2017 compared to 82,928 last year. Registration window for the exam was open from July 4, 2017 till October 14, 2017. The exam was delivered between October 5 to December 18, 2017, and results are now expected in the third week of January 2018.Since the takeover by GMAC, several unique new features have been added to the exam y-o-y. Features like multiple login methods, additional payment options, new international and regional test centers have all aided candidates to opt for the NMAT by GMAC exam to achieve career of their dreams. The surge in registrations numbers highlights that NMAT by GMAC continues to be one of the most popular & candidate friendly exam for aspiring MBA students wanting to pursue management education from top educational institutions in the country.Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vikram Shah, Director - Product Management, GMAC said, "In the past 3 years, GMAC has strived to enhance the test taking experience of the candidates and continued the efforts to help NMAT by GMAC accepting schools attract the right talent in their classrooms. In 2017, we have expanded the NMAT by GMAC test center network by 100% from 24 cities to 48 cities and additionally opened testing internationally in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. We believe that the additional benefits offered to candidates on the official prep have boosted candidate's confidence. We continue to see the most diverse set of diversity in our test taking population with 40% women and 47% non-engineering candidates registered for the NMAT by GMAC in 2017".Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, GMAC, South Asia added, "This year we are witnessing a much stronger preference for the NMAT by GMAC exam by the business schools accepting the exam. Large candidate pool to choose from, diversity in gender and stream of education are some of the factors that's driving this preference. We also saw a quantum jump in the final admits coming through the NMAT by GMAC exam in various business schools. The growth in the registrations is a testimony of GMAC's commitment to bringing in global best practices in testing to India. The NMAT by GMAC exam has been and will continue to be a symbol of quality - enabling test takers to access graduate management education and a career of choice, while providing schools access to top talent."The launch of new test prep material along with the opening of 58 NMAT by GMAC test centers in 44 cities in India and 4 international cities have increased the accessibility of the exam to the candidates.Conducted by GMAC, the NMAT by GMAT exam is accepted by 18 leading institutions in India namely SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad; Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; MISB Bocconi, Mumbai; ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; Alliance University, Bangalore; BSE Institute Limited; Amity University, Delhi NCR; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad.Click here for more Education News