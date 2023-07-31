NMAT 2023: Registration Begins On August 1, Here's How To Apply

The NMAT 2023 exam question paper will have 108 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

NMAT 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start registration for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) on August 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at the official website- mba.com/exams/nmat.

As per the NMAT 2023 exam pattern, the questions are from the language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning sections. The NMAT 2023 exam question paper will have 108 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam is for a duration of two hours. There will be no negative marking.

How to Register for NMAT Exam 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT - mba.com/exams/nmat

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NMAT by GMAC available on the homepage

Step 3: Create an account using a valid Gmail id

Step 4: Enter all the required details under manage NMAT profile

Step 5: Verify your mba.com account and then login

Step 6: Fill out the details in the candidate's dashboard

Step 7: Select schools under the school preferences section

Step 8: Upload the photograph

Step 9: Submit the exam fee as asked

Step 10: Download the confirmation page for future use

NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is a national-level entrance examination/ It is conducted by Graduate Management Aptitude Council (GMAC). NMAT is a postgraduate level examination for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at NMIMS University and other prestigious business institutions in India and four other countries.