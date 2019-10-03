NMAT By GMAC 2019 Application Without Late Fee Closes Today

NMAT by GMAC 2019 last date to apply without late fee is today

NMAT by GMAC 2019 registration will end today. The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. The 75-day test window which opens in the first week of October and extends through the third week of December, allows the candidates to choose the date, time and location of the exam as per the candidates' convenience.

Candidates will be allowed the facility of late registration from October 4 to October 14, 2019. The registration for retake will begin on October 5 and end on December 14, 2019.

The scheduling of test for candidates who register for the exam will conclude on October 16.

Exam will begin on October 4 and conclude on December 17. Candidates can schedule their test between these dates.

The final result will be announced in the third week of January 2020. The NMAT by GMAC 2019 score cards will be available to download from March 31, 2020.

NMAT scores are accepted by 30 Business Schools in India with NMIMS PGDM-Business Analytics, Mumbai, MBA Decision Science & Analytics (NMIMS SBM & Purdue University Dual Degree program), Indian School of Business (ISB)'s Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA), PGMPW program of S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) and T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)'s Mu Sigma- TAPMI L.E.A.D Program being the new additions.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.