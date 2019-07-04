Online Registration Begins For NMAT By GMAC 2019 Exam

NMAT by GMAC 2019 registration has begun online

NMAT by GMAC 2019 registrations have begun. The online registration process will conclude on October 3, 2019. This will be the fifth consecutive year that NMAT is being conducted by GMAC. NMAT scores are accepted by 30 Business Schools in India with NMIMS PGDM-Business Analytics, Mumbai, MBA Decision Science & Analytics (NMIMS SBM & Purdue University Dual Degree program), Indian School of Business (ISB)'s Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA), PGMPW program of S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) and T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)'s Mu Sigma- TAPMI L.E.A.D Program being the new additions.

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. The 75-day test window which opens in the first week of October and extends through the third week of December, allows the candidates to choose the date, time and location of the exam as per the candidates' convenience.

NMAT by GMAC 2019: How To Register?

Step one: Create an account on nmat.org.in using a valid email address.

Step two: Enter contact information, personal, educational and work experience, the list of programmes to send scores, and the ID that you will use at the test centre. Indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions. Your name and date of birth that you enter on the registration form must exactly match the name and date of birth on your Photo and Signature ID.

Step three: Choose the schools to send your scores under the "Schools Preference" section. Up to 5 programmes are included in your registration fee. An additional fee of Rs. 200 will be applied for each programme added in excess of 5 programs.

Step four: Upload a photograph that matches with your photo identity proof.

Step five: Pay test fee.

Step six: Once your payment is realized, your schedule exam option will be activated in your dashboard, so that you can go ahead and schedule your exam.

Step seven: Download your admit card from your dashboard once the payment is realized.

