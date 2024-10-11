Registration Dates Extended For NMAT, Check New Date Here

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has extended the registration for the

NMAT exam. The last date to fill the application forms for NMAT is October 13, 2024. The previous deadline to fill the application form was October 10, 2024. The registrations have extended in response to overwhelming demand from aspiring candidates. The test scheduling deadline has also been extended from previous October 14 to now October 17, 2024.

The scores of the NMAT exam is used by renowned institutes such as Indian School of Business, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), T.A. Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) for admission in their respective programmes.

The NMAT exam enables candidates to apply to global schools in India, Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary and Morocco. The candidates can log on to www.mba.com/exams/nmat to register for the exam. The exam will be delivered at test centres only.

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam and has three sections - language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. The question paper will have 108 questions with exam duration of 120 minutes. Equal weightage will be given to all sections and no negative marking is done for any incorrect answer. The exam will be held in 87 locations across 83 cities in India. The registration window will allow candidates to choose the date, time and city of the exam as per the candidates' convenience.

The NMAT is accepted by the following Institutes in the country.