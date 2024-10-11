Advertisement

Registration Dates Extended For NMAT, Check New Date Here

The last date to fill the application forms for NMAT is October 13, 2024.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Registration Dates Extended For NMAT, Check New Date Here
The NMAT exam enables candidates to apply to global schools in India and abroad.
New Delhi:

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has extended the registration for the 
NMAT exam. The last date to fill the application forms for NMAT is October 13, 2024. The previous deadline to fill the application form was October 10, 2024. The registrations have extended in response to overwhelming demand from aspiring candidates. The test scheduling deadline has also been extended from previous October 14 to now October 17, 2024. 

The scores of the NMAT exam is used by renowned institutes such as Indian School of Business, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), T.A. Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) for admission in their respective programmes.

The NMAT exam enables candidates to apply to global schools in India, Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary and Morocco. The candidates can log on to www.mba.com/exams/nmat to register for the exam. The exam will be delivered at test centres only.

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam and has three sections - language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. The question paper will have 108 questions with exam duration of 120 minutes. Equal weightage will be given to all sections and no negative marking is done for any incorrect answer. The exam will be held in 87 locations across 83 cities in India. The registration window will allow candidates to choose the date, time and city of the exam as per the candidates' convenience.

The NMAT is accepted by the following Institutes in the country. 

  1.   SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
  2.   K J Somaiya Institute of Management
  3.    Indian School of Business (ISB) – Advance Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)
  4.   S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) - Global Management Programme (GMP)
  5.   XIM University
  6.   SDA Bocconi Asia Center
  7.   T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal
  8.  ICFAI Business School
  9.   SOIL Institute of Management
  10.    FLAME University
  11.    ISBR Business School
  12.    Alliance University
  13.    BML Munjal University
  14.   Great Lakes Institute of Management – (PGPM)
  15.    IFMR Graduate School of Business
  16.  Jindal Global Business School
  17.     ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai
  18.   Jain University (CMS Business School
  19.   Amity University
  20.   VIT University
  21.   Shiv Nadar Institute of Management Studies
  22.     MIT World Peace University
  23.     Universal AI University 
  24.     ATLAS – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship
  25.     SRM University
  26.     School of Petroleum Management (PDPU)
  27.     School of Business, Woxsen University
  28.     Thapar School of Management
  29.     Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University
  30.    Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore
  31.     Bennett University
  32.     SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat
  33.     University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES)
  34.     IFIM College
  35.     Mody University
  36.     Lovely Professional University
  37.     IILM University
  38.     Stoa School
  39.     Amrut Modi School of Management
  40.     Athena School of Management
  41.     Jagdish Sheth School of Management
  42.     GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam
  43.     IIHMR University
  44.     BSE Institute Limited
  45.     Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law
  46.     Chitkara university
  47.    Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur (SPSU)
  48.     iMET Global
  49.    Myra School of Business
  50.     Rishihood University
  51.    Ansal University, Gurgaon
  52.     International School of Management Excellence – (PGPM)
  53.     Sparsh Global Business School
  54.     Altera Institute – PGPM
     
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NMAT, Graduate Management Admission Council, MNAT Registrations
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Merit List Out
Registration Dates Extended For NMAT, Check New Date Here
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee Releases Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2024
Next Article
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee Releases Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2024
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com