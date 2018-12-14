Nitish Kumar Assures Help To Resolve AMU Centre Issues

The Bihar CM was responding to a letter of AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has assured AMU Vice Chancellor his all cooperation in resolving B.Ed. recognition and National Green Tribunal related matters of AMU Kishanganj centre. The Bihar CM was responding to a letter of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor.

The Kishanganj centre of AMU, around 370 km northeast of Patna, has come in the crosshairs of the National Green Tribunal or NGT after allegations surfaced that the land transferred to the university by the Nitish Kumar government falls on the Mahananda riverbed and floodplains, reported The Telegraph.

According to reports, the B.Ed course at the centre, set up in 2013 amidst controversy over its location, are yet to be approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the central body which oversees the standard and quality of teacher education in the country.

The chief minister visited Dr Kalam Agriculture College, Arrabari, Kishanganj where he made his promise while meeting a delegation of AMU Kishanganj Centre led by Prof Raashid Nehal, Director, AMU Kishanganj Centre.

The director of the centre presented VC's letter to the chief minister.

The first batch of B. Ed. with one year program with an intake of 60 seats was started in November 2013 and two batches passed out under this scheme.

Apart from B.Ed, the Centre offers Two Years full time MBA Program. The first batch of MBA (60 seats) started in 2014 and One batch of MBA (Session 2014-16) has been passed out from the Centre till now.

According to the official website of the varsity, the Centre is located at one of the most backward districts of India in terms of education and in almost every other index of human development (HDI).

"The Government of Bihar has provided it with a land of 224.02 acres, Plot nos. 22, 23, 124, 125, 126, 353, 354, 355, 357, 358, and 360; Khasra nos. 384, and 40, in the mauza Chakla and Govindpur, Kishanganj (Bihar), on the bank of the river Mahananda. The Govt. of Bihar handed over the land proprietorship to the AMU, free of cost; vide letter no. 1265 (6)/Ra, dated 01 December 2011," says the website.

