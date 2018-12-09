AMU Welcomes Proposed 'Institution Of Eminence' Status

The institution of eminence or IoEs are proposed to have greater autonomy

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor has expressed happiness on the recommendation of the Empowered Expert Committee for granting the status of Institution of Eminence to the varsity besides six public and 12 private institutions of higher learning in the country. Other public institutions finding place in the recommendation include Banaras Hindu University, Tezpur University, Savithribai Phule Pune University, University of Hyderabad, Panjab University and Andhra University, said a statement from the varsity.

If granted Institution of Eminence or loE status, the Aligarh-based central university will receive a government grants of Rs.1000 crores for the next five years.

The IoEs are proposed to have greater autonomy in comparison to other higher education institutions.

In its first list, the panel earlier recommended eight public sector institutions for this status out of which three succeeded in getting the status of IoEs.

Prof Mansoor said that if Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is granted the status of Institution of Eminence, it will widen the research arena in the varsity and provide the faculty members with better opportunities to carry out innovative researches in respective fields.

Prof Mansoor urged the faculty members to prepare innovative research proposals and help the University attain higher research grants.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) granted the IoE status to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) along with IIT Delhi and IISc Bangalore on July 9, 2018. Along with these three public institutes, HRD also accorded IoE status three private institutes, Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation), Pune, Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan; and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka.

The scheme of 'Institute of Eminence' has been introduced to provide world class teaching and research facilities to Indian students.

Some of the features of the autonomy granted as part of the 'Institute of Eminence' status include the authority to admit foreign students up to 30% of admitted students, to recruit foreign faculty upto 25% of faculty strength and also to offer online courses upto 20% of its programmes.

Click here for more Education News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.