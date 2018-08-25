AMU Centre For Distance Education Announces Admission To Various Programmes

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor today released the prospectus of the Centre for Distance Education for the academic session 2018-19. According to the varsity officials, a dozen new courses have been introduced from the current session, which include BSc in Computer Science, Postgraduate Diplomas in Human Rights and Duties and Data Analytics with Statistical Packages for Social Science.

AMU Registrar Mr Abdul Hamid and Prof Nafees Ahmad Ansari, Director of the Centre were also present on the occasion.

Prof Ansari also said that new courses include B.Sc in Marketing Management, Personnel Management, Office Management, Sales and Retails, Computer Programming and Certificates courses in Information Technology, Computer Hardware and Network Technology and Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Advertisement

Besides the above, the Centre is already running 13 odd courses including SSSC (Arts, Social Science and Commerce), BA, B Com, MA, M Com, and several Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes.

Click here for more Education News

