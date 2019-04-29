Dr. Faisal KP Appointed Director Of AMU Malappuram Centre

Dr. Faisal is the senior most faculty member who has been working since the inception of the Centre in 2011.

Education | | Updated: April 29, 2019 22:24 IST
Dr. Faisal KP has served as the member of the AMU Court during 2016-19.


Malappuram, Kerala: 

After High Court of Kerala quashed the appointment of its Malappuram Centre Director, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has appointed Dr. Faisal KP as the Officiating Director of the Centre.  Dr. Faisal is the senior most faculty member who has been working since the inception of the Centre in 2011.

Previously, Dr. Faisal had worked as Assistant professor in the Department of Sociology, Delhi School of Economics and the Department sociology, Jamia Millia Islamia and Hamdard University. 

He also served as the member of the AMU Court during 2016-19. 

After his graduation from Darul Huda Islamic University, Faisal completed his PG from Calicut University and secured M.Phil and Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University.  

Click here for more Education News
 



