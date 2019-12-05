Minority Affairs Ministry Sanctions Over Rs 100 Crore To AMU Centres

The funds have been released on the proposal submitted to the ministry by the AMU VC Prof. Tariq Mansoor.

The Ministry Minority Affairs has sanctioned Rs 100.99 crore to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for the construction of Boys and Girls hostel at its Off Campus Centres of Mallapuram (Kerala) and Murshidabad (West Bengal).

The amount has been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, the flagship program of the MoMA, a statement from the varsity said.

The funds have been released on the proposal submitted to the ministry by the AMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor.

The Ministry has released first instalments of Rs 30.29 crore for the academic session 2019-20.

The same has been released by the University to respective Centres, the statement said.

The centres at Malappuram in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal are running MBA, Law and B.Ed courses.

Earlier, the proposal was submitted to the MoMA by Prof Mansoor for the urgent need of constructing hostels against the growing demand by the centres for accommodation problem.

Prof Mansoor has thanked the government for considering the demand and said he is hopeful to get financial support for Kishanganj Centre also.

