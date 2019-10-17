AMU Celebrates Sir Syed Day

AMU alumnus and head of the FI Investment Group, USA, Dr Frank Islam addressing the Sir Syed Day event.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated Sir Syed Day, the birth anniversary of its founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan today. While delivering the Sir Syed Day commemoration address on Thursday, AMU alumnus and head of the FI Investment Group, USA, Dr Frank Islam said the founder had a collegial and compassionate view of peaceful co-existence, collaboration and communal harmony in a pluralistic society.

Dr Frank Islam was the chief guest on the occasion of Sir Syed Day.

AMU celebrated the 202nd birth anniversary of its founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan with traditional fervour and gaiety.

On the occasion, Dr Islam delivered the commemoration address on the subject 'Remembering and Building upon Sir Syed's Legacy of Love, Learning and Light'.

"This day commemorates the unrivalled accomplishments of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) founder, Sir Syed and the legacy he left for all of us who have graduated from this marvellous institution," Dr Islam said.

Dr Islam stressed, "Sir Syed believed that education and shared educational experiences are pillars for achieving peaceful co-existence, collaboration, communal harmony and national progress."

"I must stress that Sir Syed's vision was embraced by people of all religious communities as many wealthy Hindus were major benefactors of MAO College," said Dr Islam.

In 1877, Sir Syed founded the Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College in Aligarh and patterned the college after Oxford and Cambridge universities that he had visited on a trip to England. By 1920 the college was transformed into the Aligarh Muslim University.

"There are currently almost 20,000 AMU alumni in 100 countries world-wide. I am one of them," pointed Dr Islam.

He pointed out, the Entrepreneurship Center in the Frank and Debbie Islam Management Complex can make a difference by promoting ideas, innovation and implementation for cultivating entrepreneurial leaders; while the Frank and Debbie Islam Auditorium in the Department of Mass Communication will be a place for students to discuss all things related to our Country's democracy and press.

In the welcome address, AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor said, "In view Sir Syed's vision; the University has started number of courses in emerging areas such as M Tech (Biomedical Engineering), M Tech (Solar and Renewable Energy), MBA (Hospital Administration), MBA (Islamic Banking and Finance) and a PG Diploma course in Muslim Chaplaincy."

Starting of the Centre for Robotic Engineering and Artificial Intelligence has been initiated, said the Vice Chancellor adding that many PG Diploma seats have been converted into MD/MS seats.

He announced that the UGC has sanctioned a grant of Rs 19 crores for equipment and infrastructure development, 160 smart class rooms are now functional and a 1500 bedded hostel for girls, the Begum Azizun Nisa Hall is operational.

