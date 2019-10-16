'Emperor Akbar The Precursor To The Secular Values Of Modern Day India': AMU History Symposium

Prof Habib, Prof Moosvi and Ms Safvi released the book 'Allahu Akbar' at the event.

The Centre of Advanced Study (CAS), Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) observed the 477th birth anniversary of Mughal emperor Akbar with a symposium elaborating the Mughal as the precursor to the secular values of modern day India, an official release from the varsity said.

During a technical session of the symposium chaired by eminent historian of ancient and medieval India, Professor Emeritus Irfan Habib and renowned writer and historian Ms Rana Safvi, Prof Shireen Moosvi pointed out that the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his book, 'Glimpses of World History' applauded Akbar for choosing reason over intolerance.

"Akbar's ideas relating to coexistence and mutual tolerance of each other's faith and recognition of talents have to be seen as part of a rich legacy he left behind," she said.

Prof Moosvi emphasised Akbar created an environment of knowledge building and intellectual engagement in participatory learning and works like Urfi's poetry produced during Akbar's time are reflective of religious tolerance during his administration.

"Akbar supervised translations of Singhasan Battisi, Atharva Veda, Mahabharata, Harivamsa and other scriptures into Persian," said Prof Moosvi adding that Sulh-I-Kul of Akbar, was a result of genuine considerations to suit a multi-religious country like India.

She spoke on how Abul Fazl referred to the idea of the nation, where he identified Akbar with India and the Proto Nationalism based on religious conciliation practiced by Akbar, said the release.

"Akbar travelled incognito from Mathura to Agra to realise that it is not justified to tax a person on pilgrimage. On his return, Akbar abolished the Pilgrim tax," said Prof Moosvi.

Prof Ali Nadeem Rezavi, Chairperson and Coordinator, CAS, Department of History, elaborated how Akbar is relevant in the present time and it is the duty of the Department of History to celebrate his legacy.

He shed light on Akbar's works on religious tolerance, his concentration on establishing a stable administration based on moral and material welfare of his subjects and how Akbar brought policies for an environment of uniform opportunities to people irrespective of their religion.

Prof Habib, Prof Moosvi and Ms Safvi also released Mr Manimugdha Sharma's book, 'Allahu Akbar', which elaborates how Akbar, with a progressive bent of mind, dared to look ahead to find the common ground for all his people to stand together.

In the discussion after the book release, the author of the book Mr Sharma discussed concerns and inspirations that went into the writing of the book.

He referred to Akbar being not just a revered monarch in India but an inspiration to Europeans as well.

Prof Habib said that the book contests the historical fallacies which the masses believe like that of Jodha Bai's existence.

