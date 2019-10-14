AMU Begins 2-Year MBA In Islamic Banking And Finance

MBA-Islamic Banking and Finance has been introduced in the Department of Business Administration

The Department of Business Administration (DBA), Faculty of Management Studies and Research (FMSR), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), organized the inaugural ceremony of MBA- Islamic Banking and Finance last week. MBA- Islamic Banking and Finance has been introduced in the Department of Business Administration as a full-time two-year course.

"A big portion of the society is left out of the banking system and Islamic Finance will be the answer to that problem in our economy," said Prof. Valeed Ahmad Ansari, Dean, FMSR, in his welcome address during the inauguration event while emphasizing on the challenges of implementing the idea of Islamic Banking in the current scenario.

"This course has a potential to develop a lead position in the finance sector and as Department, we see ourselves creating a league especially for our own marginalized community", said Prof. Parvaiz Talib, Chairman.

The Chief Guest of the event, Mr. M. H. Khatkhatay delivered a speech in which he expressed his positive outlook towards this initiative.

He identified the gap between the theory and practice and thus, underlined the need for the interaction of students with the renowned scholars and practitioners of Islamic Banking and Finance in India and worldwide.

The launch program started with a Design Thinking workshop by Dr. Shariq Nisar.

Mr. H. Abdul Raqeeb, General Secretary Indian Centre for Islamic Finance delivered a talk on 'Islamic Finance in a Secular Country- Does it makes sense?' and Mr. Aslam Khan discussed about Entrepreneurship and Islamic Finance with students of MBA, an official statement said.

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion on the topic Current Trends and Opportunities in the Global and Indian Context' where speakers shared their experience for the benefit of the students.

According to an official, the decision to start the MBA course was made aftter the department "much interest" in its Islamic Finance diploma course.

