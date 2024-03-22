NIT Srinagar Hiring Director, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

NIT Srinagar Director Job

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has invited applications for filling up the position of Director in the institute. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application form is April 19, 2024.

Eligibility

Candidates having a PhD degree with first class in Bachelor's and Master's level in Engineering/Technology are eligible to apply. The age limit is 65. In case of candidates who have obtained PhD directly after BE / BTech, they should have obtained first class at Bachelor's level in Engineering / Technology.

The candidate should be an eminent person in his/her field of specialisation with an outstanding academic record throughout. He/she must have 15 years' experience in Teaching / Industry / Research out of which 10 years must be at the level of Professor or above in a reputed educational Institute, industry, research organisations.

Salary

The post carries a pay of Rs 2,10,000 (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the Institute.

NIT, Srinagar (J&K) is centrally funded technical autonomous institute of the Ministry of Education, Government of India functioning in the country as an ‘Institution of National Importance' governed by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) Act, 2007 (29 of 2007).