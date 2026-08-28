NIT Rourkela Records 1,340 Job Offers; BTech Student Gets Rs 1.31 Crore Package

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has completed its 2025-26 placement season. Students received a total of 1,340 placement offers from companies across different sectors. The institute also received 364 six-month internship offers, which may provide students with an opportunity to get Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) after completing their internships successfully.

Most of the participating companies were from the Software and IT Services sector, followed by Manufacturing, BFSI, Electronics and Education, among other sectors.

According to the institute, the highest annual package for BTech students was Rs 1.31 crore. Students from Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) received packages of up to Rs 83.60 lakh per year. The BTech programme recorded an average CTC of Rs 15.33 lakh and a median CTC of Rs 12.50 lakh.

MTech students also received strong offers. The highest MTech package was Rs 46.38 lakh per year, offered to a CSE student. This was followed by a Rs 44 lakh package offered to a student from Electronics and Communication Engineering. The MTech programme recorded an average CTC of Rs 11.90 lakh and a median CTC of Rs 9 lakh.

More than 83 students received annual packages of over Rs 30 lakh during this year's placement drive.

A total of 374 recruiters participated in the placement process. Around 50 per cent of them were first-time recruiters at NIT Rourkela.