Who Is Dr Zarak Bhat? NIT Srinagar Scholar Joins University Of Edinburgh's AI Hub

Dr Zarak Bhat, a PhD graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, has joined the University of Edinburgh, UK, as a Postdoctoral Research Associate. At the university's April AI Hub, she will work on integrating artificial intelligence methodologies into electron device design workflows. Her research is expected to focus on optimisation, performance prediction and semiconductor design productivity.

Bhat is the first PhD scholar from the Nanoelectronics Research and Development Group at NIT Srinagar. She completed her doctoral research on power Gallium Nitride (GaN) models under the supervision of Dr Sheikh Aamir Ahsan.

According to a report by The Kashmir Horizon, her work has been published in journals including IEEE Transactions on Electron Devices, with a focus on connecting device-level physics with circuit-level simulations for next-generation power electronic systems.

She completed her schooling at Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson Girls' School and later earned a BE in Electronics and Communication from the University of Kashmir, where she also developed an interest in programming languages.

Between 2017 and 2019, Bhat pursued her MTech at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, with a focus on research and development and hardware description language.

In August 2025, she also participated in the advanced hands-on training segment of the India Semiconductor Workforce Development Program (ISWDP) in the student category.

During her academic career, Bhat received multiple reviewer certificates and was also awarded the ISWDP Samsung Student Fellowship.