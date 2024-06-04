NIRF Rankings To Be Out Soon, Check Top Universities From 2023

The Education Ministry is soon expected to release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024. The rankings will be announced for best colleges in 13 categories such as Engineering, Medical, Management, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Law etc.

Rankings will also be announced for the country's best university and college based on five parameters which include teaching, learning and resources, research, inclusivity and peer perception.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 23, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

As per the official website, the methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a core committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

Top universities as per NIRF 2023