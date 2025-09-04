List Of Top 25 Law Colleges In India As Per Latest NIRF Ranking

Are you planning to build a career in law and wondering which college can give you the right start? The Ministry of Education has published the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for law colleges across India, giving aspirants a clear idea of where to aim. From the prestigious National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, which continues to hold the top spot, to reputed private universities steadily climbing up the charts, this year's rankings highlight both legacy and rising institutions. If you dream of becoming one of the country's leading legal professionals, this list is your guide.

The ranking is based on several parameters, including teaching, learning, research, graduation outcomes, outreach and perception.

This year, the National Law Universities continue to dominate the top positions, but the presence of central and private universities reflects the increasing diversity and quality in legal education across India.

Top 25 Law Colleges in India: NIRF Ranking 2025

1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru (Karnataka)

2. National Law University, Delhi (Delhi)

3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad (Telangana)

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata (West Bengal)

5. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar (Gujarat)

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (West Bengal)

7. Symbiosis Law School, Pune (Maharashtra)

8. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi (Delhi)

9. Aligarh Muslim University (Uttar Pradesh)

10. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (Odisha)

11. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy, Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)

12. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

13. Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi (Kerala)

14. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

15. National Law University, Cuttack (Odisha)

16. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)

17. Chanakya National Law University, Patna (Bihar)

18. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

19. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

20. Alliance University, Bengaluru (Karnataka)

21. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

22. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi (Delhi)

23. Central University of South Bihar, Gaya (Bihar)

24. Christ University, Bengaluru (Karnataka)

25. S R M Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Why These Rankings Matter

The NIRF rankings play a key role in guiding students who want to pursue law. They help aspirants assess colleges not only by reputation but also by faculty expertise, placement records, research output and inclusivity.

While the National Law Universities continue to dominate the top positions, institutions such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Symbiosis Law School and Christ University have proven their growing impact on India's legal education landscape.

For students preparing for CLAT, AILET, LSAT India or other entrance exams, this list is a roadmap to decide the right college that aligns with their career goals.