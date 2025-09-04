NIRF Rankings 2025: How India's Top Colleges Have Changed From Last Year

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Rankings for the year 2025 today, September 4- helping students to choose the top colleges, universities for their future across various fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Overall best universities in India, dental, Pharmacy and more.

Hindu College and Miranda House remain the top two colleges in India.

NIRF Rankings determine the best colleges, universities based on several factors such as the available of Resources,student strength, quality of publications for research institutions, the number of graduated students and how highly the Employers regard the particular institution's graduates( based on a survey conducted).

Along with this year's top colleges, let's also compare last year's rankings to help you choose the right institution for your future.

Top Colleges In India 2025 As Per NIRF Rankings:

College State Score Rank Hindu College Delhi 84.01 1 Miranda House Delhi 83.20 2 Hans Raj College Delhi 81.75 3 Kirori Mal College Delhi 80.33 4 St. Stephens's College Delhi 79.41 5 Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College West Bengal 76.74 6 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College Delhi 76.09 7 St. Xavier`s College West Bengal 76.07 8 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Tamil Nadu 75.52 9 PSG College of Arts and Science Tamil Nadu 73.15 10 Major Changes In NIRF Rankings this year from last year. Notably, Kirori Mal College has improved a lot- from the ninth best college in 2024 to among the best four colleges in India.

This year, Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu has some of the best colleges in India with Delhi being best state for the top colleges in India for 2025. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College has gone down three places in 2025 rankings as compared to last year.

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women stays among the top 10 colleges in 2025 while Lady Shri Ram College for Women loses has gone down few places.

Let's check the last year's top colleges as per NIRF 2024 Rankings