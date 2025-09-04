Advertisement

NIRF Rankings 2025: How India's Top Colleges Have Changed From Last Year

NIRF Rankings 2025: This year, Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu has some of the best colleges in India with Delhi being the main spot for the top colleges in India.

Best NIRF Colleges In India 2025: Kirori Mal College has improved a lot

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Rankings for the year 2025 today, September 4- helping students to choose the top colleges, universities for their future across various fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Overall best universities in India, dental, Pharmacy and more.

Hindu College and Miranda House remain the top two colleges in India.

NIRF Rankings determine the best colleges, universities based on several factors such as the available of Resources,student strength, quality of publications for research institutions, the number of graduated students and how highly the Employers regard the particular institution's graduates( based on a survey conducted).

Along with this year's top colleges, let's also compare last year's rankings to help you choose the right institution for your future.

Top Colleges In India 2025 As Per  NIRF Rankings:

College StateScoreRank
Hindu CollegeDelhi84.011
Miranda HouseDelhi83.202
Hans Raj CollegeDelhi81.753
Kirori Mal CollegeDelhi80.334
St. Stephens's CollegeDelhi79.415
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary CollegeWest Bengal76.746
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm CollegeDelhi76.097
St. Xavier`s CollegeWest Bengal76.078
PSGR Krishnammal College for WomenTamil Nadu75.529
PSG College of Arts and ScienceTamil Nadu73.1510

Major Changes In NIRF Rankings this year from last year.

  • Notably, Kirori Mal College has improved a lot- from the ninth best college in 2024 to among the best four colleges in India.
  • This year, Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu has some of the best colleges in India with Delhi being best state for the top colleges in India for 2025. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College has gone down three places in 2025 rankings as compared to last year.
  • PSGR Krishnammal College for Women stays among the top 10 colleges in 2025 while Lady Shri Ram College for Women loses has gone down few places.

Let's check the last year's top colleges as per NIRF 2024 Rankings

CollegeStateScoreRank
Hindu CollegeDelhi74.471
Miranda HouseDelhi73.222
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary CollegeWest Bengal72.973
St. Stephens's CollegeDelhi72.974
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm CollegeDelhi72.595
St. Xavier`s CollegeWest Bengal72.156
PSGR Krishnammal College for WomenTamil Nadu72.097
Loyola CollegeTamil Nadu70.748
Kirori Mal CollegeDelhi69.869
Lady Shri Ram College for WomenDelhi69.4910

