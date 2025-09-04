NIRF Rankings 2025: How Many Colleges Each State Has In Top 100

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 has redrawn the academic map of India, highlighting the institutions that lead in teaching, research and overall excellence. From Indian Institutes of Technology dominating the top positions to state universities and private institutes steadily gaining ground, this year's list captures the diversity of Indian higher education. The big question for students and parents is simple: how many colleges from my state are included in the prestigious Top 100? Here is the complete state-wise breakdown of institutions that have secured a place in the NIRF 2025 rankings.



The Ministry of Education has announced the NIRF 2025 rankings, placing Tamil Nadu at the forefront with the highest number of colleges in the Top 100. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have also secured strong representation, while states such as Assam, Odisha and Punjab continue to showcase their growing academic presence. Below is the detailed state-wise list of institutions included in the Top 100.

Tamil Nadu (17 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Rank 1

2. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Rank 17

3. Vellore Institute of Technology, Rank 21

4. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Rank 22

5. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Rank 23

6. Anna University, Rank 29

7. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, Rank 30

8. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Rank 48

9. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy, Rank 51

10. Bharathidasan University, Rank 61

11. University of Madras, Rank 68

12. Alagappa University, Rank 73

13. Bharathiar University, Rank 76

14. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Rank 82

15. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Rank 88

16. Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Rank 90

17. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Rank 93

Karnataka (6 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Science, Rank 2

2. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Rank 14

3. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Rank 38

4. National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal, Rank 54

5. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Bangalore, Rank 60

6. Christ University, Rank 96

Maharashtra (11 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Rank 3

2. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Rank 20

3. Symbiosis International, Rank 40

4. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune, Rank 55

5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Rank 64

6. Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Rank 71

7. Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Rank 84

8. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur, Rank 86

9. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Rank 91

10. Mumbai University, Rank 92

11. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Rank 95

Delhi (8 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Rank 4

2. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, Rank 8

3. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Rank 9

4. Jamia Millia Islamia, Rank 13

5. University of Delhi, Rank 15

6. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Rank 24

7. Delhi Technological University, Rank 62

8. Jamia Hamdard, Rank 74

Uttar Pradesh (9 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Rank 5

2. Banaras Hindu University, Rank 10

3. Aligarh Muslim University, Rank 19

4. Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University Varanasi, Rank 31

5. Amity University, Rank 37

6. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Rank 69

7. King George's Medical University, Rank 83

8. Shiv Nadar University, Rank 85

9. Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Rank 99

West Bengal (4 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Rank 6

2. Jadavpur University, Rank 18

3. Calcutta University, Rank 47

4. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, Rank 67

Uttarakhand (4 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Rank 7

2. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Rank 64

3. Graphic Era University, Rank 72

4. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh, Rank 78

Assam (3 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Rank 11

2. Gauhati University, Rank 52

3. National Institute of Technology Silchar, Rank 97

Telangana (5 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Rank 12

2. University of Hyderabad, Rank 26

3. Osmania University, Rank 53

4. National Institute of Technology Warangal, Rank 63

5. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, Rank 89

Rajasthan (4 colleges)

1. Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, Rank 16

2. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, Rank 66

3. Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Rank 77

4. Manipal University Jaipur, Rank 98

Odisha (5 colleges)

1. Siksha O Anusandhan, Rank 25

2. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Rank 27

3. National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Rank 34

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Rank 80

5. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar, Rank 100

Madhya Pradesh (2 colleges)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Rank 27

2. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal, Rank 75

Punjab (6 colleges)

1. Chandigarh University, Rank 32

2. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Rank 44

3. Lovely Professional University, Rank 49

4. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rank 56

5. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali, Rank 70

6. Punjab Agricultural University, Rank 81

Chandigarh (2 colleges)

1. Panjab University, Rank 57

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Rank 33

Jharkhand (1 college)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Indian School of Mines, Rank 35

Bihar (1 college)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Rank 36

Gujarat (1 college)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Rank 39

Andhra Pradesh (2 colleges)

1. Andhra University Visakhapatnam, Rank 41

2. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University KL College of Engineering, Rank 46

Kerala (4 colleges)

1. Kerala University, Rank 42

2. National Institute of Technology Calicut, Rank 45

3. Cochin University of Science and Technology, Rank 50

4. Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam, Rank 79

Puducherry (1 college)

1. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Rank 43

Himachal Pradesh (1 college)

1. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, Rank 58

Jammu and Kashmir (3 colleges)

1. University of Kashmir, Rank 59

2. University of Jammu, Rank 87

3. Sher e Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Kashmir, Rank 94

Tamil Nadu leads the list with 17 institutions, followed by Maharashtra with 11 and Uttar Pradesh with 9. Delhi remains a strong hub with 8 colleges, while Punjab and Karnataka also secured significant representation.

This state-wise representation not only reveals where academic excellence is concentrated but also reflects the growing diversity of higher education across India.