NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu, Miranda House, St Stephen's Among India's Top Colleges

NIRF 2024: This ranking is a crucial reference for students aspiring to secure admission to India's top colleges.

NIRF 2024 Rankings: Hindu College has secured the top position among degree colleges.
NIRF Rankings 2024: The Ministry of Education has released the ninth edition of the India Rankings 2024, a comprehensive evaluation of the country's higher education institutions, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). This ranking is a crucial reference for students aspiring to secure admission to India's top colleges, especially those who have appeared for the CUET UG 2024, which serves as a gateway to these prestigious institutions.

This year, the NIRF rankings continue to offer an "Overall" rank for institutions, while also providing detailed rankings across various categories. These include Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, and discipline-specific fields such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture & Planning, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors. Notably, new categories such as Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have been added to the 2024 rankings.

The NIRF rankings are determined based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (O&I), and Perception (PR).

In the NIRF 2024 rankings, Hindu College has secured the top position among degree colleges, followed closely by Miranda House and St. Stephen's College, which rank second and third respectively. Other colleges in the top ten include Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, St. Xavier's College, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Loyola College, Kirori Mal College, and Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

NIRF 2024 Rankings: Top 10 Colleges

  • Hindu College
  • Miranda House
  • St. Stephen's College
  • Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
  • Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
  • St. Xavier's College
  • PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
  • Loyola College
  • Kirori Mal College
  • Lady Shri Ram College for Women

These rankings serve as an essential guide for students making crucial decisions about their higher education paths.

