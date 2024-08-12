NIRF Rankings 2024 Out, IIT Madras, AIIMS, JNU Among Top Institutes

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has once again emerged as the top institution in India, securing the number one position in both the overall and engineering categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This marks the eighth consecutive year that IIT Madras has claimed the top spot in engineering.

The IITs continue to dominate the rankings, with several making it into the top 10 overall. Following IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore secured the second position, while IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur took the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively. IIT Kharagpur ranked sixth, AIIMS Delhi came in seventh, and IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati were placed eighth and ninth. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured the 10th spot.

This year's rankings, the ninth edition of NIRF, introduced three new categories: 'open universities,' 'skill universities,' and 'state-funded government universities.' The AICTE chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe, also announced plans for the Ministry to launch 'sustainability rankings' starting next year.

Jamia Millia Islamia retained the 3rd rank in the University Category for the third consecutive year. Jamia Hamdard emerged as the best university for pharmacy.

IIM Ahmedabad is ranked as the best business school in India, with two IITs among the top 10 for management courses.

AIIMS Delhi secures the top position for medical studies, while IIT Roorkee is ranked as the number one college for architecture courses.