NIRF Ranking 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Ministry of Education is scheduled to release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 today. NIRF will be announcing the ninth edition of this annual exercise. The rankings will be available on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org, once they are released at 3pm. The rankings will cover the best colleges in various categories, including Engineering, Medical, Management, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, and more.

The official website reads: "This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology is based on the recommendations and broad understanding developed by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters include 'Teaching, Learning and Resources,' 'Research and Professional Practices,' 'Graduation Outcomes,' 'Outreach and Inclusivity,' and 'Perception.'"

NIRF Ranking 2024: Parameters And Weightages

Teaching, Learning & Resources: 30 per cent

Research and Professional Practice: 30 per cent

Graduation Outcomes: 20 per cent

Outreach and Inclusivity: 10 per cent

Perception: 10 per cent

Top Universities As Per NIRF Rankings 2023

Indian Institute of Science

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jadavpur University

Banaras Hindu University

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Vellore Institute of Technology

Aligarh Muslim University

University of Hyderabad

University of Delhi

Calcutta University

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Anna University

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan

However, rankings will only be considered for institutions that have graduated at least three cohorts of students from full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs.