NIRF Ranking 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Ministry of Education is scheduled to release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 today. NIRF will be announcing the ninth edition of this annual exercise. The rankings will be available on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org, once they are released at 3pm. The rankings will cover the best colleges in various categories, including Engineering, Medical, Management, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, and more.
The official website reads: "This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology is based on the recommendations and broad understanding developed by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters include 'Teaching, Learning and Resources,' 'Research and Professional Practices,' 'Graduation Outcomes,' 'Outreach and Inclusivity,' and 'Perception.'"
NIRF Ranking 2024: Parameters And Weightages
Teaching, Learning & Resources: 30 per cent
Research and Professional Practice: 30 per cent
Graduation Outcomes: 20 per cent
Outreach and Inclusivity: 10 per cent
Perception: 10 per cent
The National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 23, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
Top Universities As Per NIRF Rankings 2023
Indian Institute of Science
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jadavpur University
Banaras Hindu University
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Vellore Institute of Technology
Aligarh Muslim University
University of Hyderabad
University of Delhi
Calcutta University
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Anna University
Siksha 'O' Anusandhan
However, rankings will only be considered for institutions that have graduated at least three cohorts of students from full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs.