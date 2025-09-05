NIRF India Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture Colleges And Universities In India

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings on September 4, helping students in choosing the best colleges and universities for a career in the agriculture domain. Agriculture contributes over 15 per cent to India's GDP and remains a crucial pillar for developing nations like India. For students pursuing agriculture and allied sectors, it is important to know which institutes excel in resources, teaching, research, and industry impact.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 highlight the leading agriculture institutes in India, showcasing their academic excellence, resource availability, employer reputation, and more.

Here's the list of the Top 25 Agriculture and Allied Sector Institutes in India, as per NIRF Rankings 2025.

