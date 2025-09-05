Advertisement

NIRF India Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture Colleges And Universities In India

The NIRF Rankings 2025 highlight the leading agriculture institutes in India, showcasing their academic excellence, resource availability, employer reputation, and more.

NIRF India Rankings 2025: This year's top 6agricultural universities remain the same

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings on September 4, helping students in choosing the best colleges and universities for a career in the agriculture domain. Agriculture contributes over 15 per cent to India's GDP and remains a crucial pillar for developing nations like India. For students pursuing agriculture and allied sectors, it is important to know which institutes excel in resources, teaching, research, and industry impact.

Here's the list of the Top 25 Agriculture and Allied Sector Institutes in India, as per NIRF Rankings 2025.
 

RankName
1Indian Agricultural Research Institute
2ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute
3Punjab Agricultural University
4Banaras Hindu University
5Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
6Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
7Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Kashmir
8Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries University
9G.B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
10Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
11University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore
12Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur
13National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur)
14Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Samastipur
15Amity University
16Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya
17Lovely Professional University
18Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat
19Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology
20Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry
21Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
22National Institute of Food Technology, Enterprenurship & Management
23Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU)
24Central Agricultural University
25Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

Compared to last year's rankings, this year's top 6 agricultural universities remain the same while others have shown a slight change in their rankings. 

