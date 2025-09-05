NIRF India Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture Colleges And Universities In India

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings on September 4, helping students in choosing the best colleges and universities for a career in the agriculture domain. Agriculture contributes over 15 per cent to India's GDP and remains a crucial pillar for developing nations like India. For students pursuing agriculture and allied sectors, it is important to know which institutes excel in resources, teaching, research, and industry impact.
The NIRF Rankings 2025 highlight the leading agriculture institutes in India, showcasing their academic excellence, resource availability, employer reputation, and more.
Here's the list of the Top 25 Agriculture and Allied Sector Institutes in India, as per NIRF Rankings 2025.
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Indian Agricultural Research Institute
|2
|ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute
|3
|Punjab Agricultural University
|4
|Banaras Hindu University
|5
|Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
|6
|Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
|7
|Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Kashmir
|8
|Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries University
|9
|G.B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
|10
|Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
|11
|University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore
|12
|Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur
|13
|National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur)
|14
|Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Samastipur
|15
|Amity University
|16
|Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya
|17
|Lovely Professional University
|18
|Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat
|19
|Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology
|20
|Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry
|21
|Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|22
|National Institute of Food Technology, Enterprenurship & Management
|23
|Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU)
|24
|Central Agricultural University
|25
|Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
Compared to last year's rankings, this year's top 6 agricultural universities remain the same while others have shown a slight change in their rankings.